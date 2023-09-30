Latest 49ers roster moves signal Deebo available vs. Cardinals

The 49ers figure to be down one receiver against the Arizona Cardinals, so the club elevated veteran receiver Willie Snead from the practice squad Saturday.

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield was also elevated, and he is set to make his 49ers debut in their Week 4 game at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers signed Sheffield, a three-year NFL veteran, to their practice squad on Wednesday after he was released by the Houston Texans in August.

The decision to bring up only one receiver from the practice squad appears to be a sign of optimism wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be available to play.

Meanwhile, Jauan Jennings, who shares No. 3 receiver duties with rookie Ronnie Bell, will not play Sunday due to a shin injury.

Jennings did not practice this week and was listed as “doubtful” on the 49ers’ official injury report.

Samuel (ribs and knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and linebackers Dre Greenlaw (ankle) and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) were listed as questionable.

If Mitchell does not suit up, second-year player Ty Davis-Price would join Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason as the running backs available for Sunday’s game.

Snead, 30, saw action in four 49ers games last season. He played 30 snaps of offense and did not catch a pass. He also participated in 38 plays on special teams.

In eight previous NFL seasons, Snead appeared in 99 games with 48 starts, primarily with New Orleans and Baltimore.

Snead has 279 career receptions for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Sheffield, 27, appeared in 38 games with 20 starts in three seasons (2019-21) with the Atlanta Falcons.