Report: Seahawks nearly drafted Deebo with Metcalf in 2019

In an alternate universe, Deebo Samuel is terrorizing the NFC West still -- but as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

That's because the 49ers' longtime divisional rival was set on picking Samuel in the 2019 NFL Draft before San Francisco selected the wide receiver No. 36 overall, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday, citing sources. Seattle hoped to draft both Samuel and DK Metcalf in the draft's second round and believed they had a plan in place to do it, per Schefter.

The Seattle Seahawks wanted and intended to draft both Deebo Samuel and D.K. Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 draft, and thought they had a deal in place to do it, per sources. The Seahawks nearly pulled it off before their plan fizzled late.https://t.co/Wz8Q791ori — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2024

The Seahawks in the first round traded their No. 30 pick to the New York Giants for Nos. 37, 132, and 142, believing they would move back up from No. 37 to No. 35 to select Samuel on Day 2, with Schefter reporting Seattle had worked out a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to do so.

But instead, the Raiders sent their No. 35 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Seahawks to this day don't understand why, Schefter reported, citing sources.

The rest is history, as San Francisco took Samuel at No. 36. And Seattle still got one of the guys they wanted in Metcalf at No. 64. But the Seahawks' dream of having a one-two, Samuel-Metcalf punch was shattered, and the two star wideouts instead were destined to become rivals.

Both receivers have found plenty of success with their respective teams. Samuel has earned First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors with the 49ers, while Metcalf is a Second Team All-Pro selection and two-time Pro Bowl receiver during his time in Seattle.

Samuel and Metcalf will see each other Sunday when the Seahawks face the 49ers in Week 11 at Levi's Stadium, with kickoff set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

