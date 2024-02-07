What Seahawks WR Smith-Njigba admires about Deebo, Aiyuk's game

The 49ers' wide receiver room has only enhanced an already dominant offensive unit.

It starts with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, two players Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is all too familiar with and has seen blossom into impactful playmakers. And despite the storied NFC West rivalry between Smith-Njigba's Seahawks and the 49ers, the 21-year-old gave credit where credit was due.

"It's tough watching them on the other side but I definitely respect their game," Smith-Njigba told NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt at Radio Row in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. "Definitely what Aiyuk and Deebo bring to the table just with their physicality, and something I admire is their run after catch. Those guys play balls to the wall every game.

"Definitely looking forward to future matchups with them."

Smith-Njigba impressed in his rookie season despite being a part of a crowded wide receiver room in Seattle that features DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

He finished his first year in the league with 63 catches for 628 yards and four touchdowns, but the showing was highlighted by an incredible, jaw-dropping catch in the final seconds of Seattle's 20-17 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.

Meanwhile, New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave is excited to watch how San Francisco's stacked offense matches up with Kansas City's dominant defense.

"Kansas City has a real good defense, especially when they play good teams. They always come up," Olave told Britt. "But San Fran has a really good offense with a great play-caller. They have a lot of weapons that they get the ball to. I'm excited to see the matchup."

As for Olave, he was once again impressive in his second NFL season with 87 catches for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns, marking a 1,000-yard total for the second straight year since the Saints selected him with a first-round pick in 2022.

Samuel and Aiyuk bring more than just skill to the football field. Their swagger and confident demeanor inspire those around them.

And while Smith-Njigba and Olave keep taking notes from the 49ers receivers, Samuel and Aiyuk will hope to continue to lead by example on the biggest stage in football on Sunday.

