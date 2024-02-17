Deebo gifts 49ers teammates one-of-a-kind memento from 2023 season

SANTA CLARA — Deebo Samuel is one of a kind, both on and off the field.

The 49ers wide receiver is known for his versatile and physical play in San Francisco's offense. But the “wideback” also has a unique protocol during locker room clean-out day once the season has concluded.

While the media was interviewing players on Tuesday, Samuel quietly went from locker to locker dropping off a memento of the 2023 NFL season’s end to each of his offensive teammates.

When running back Christian McCaffrey turned around after speaking to the media, an autographed white No. 19 jersey had been placed in his locker. The same gift was delivered to tight end George Kittle during his session.

This is not a new phenomenon. After the 2022 season, Samuel was seen delivering a red autographed jersey to quarterback Brock Purdy. The receiver was not as stealthy this go around, arriving when the quarterback was done talking so the two could exchange an embrace as well.

Some players will ask all of their teammates to sign a helmet or football like a high school or college yearbook. Instead, Samuel gives a one-of-a-kind, personalized gift that players can keep to remember their season together.

While the 49ers did not come home with the ultimate prize, there were plenty of reasons that the season eventually will be remembered fondly by players. Samuel’s signed jersey will be a token of their journey together.

