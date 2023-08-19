49ers fear WR Gray sustained collarbone injury in preseason win

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers fear wide receiver Danny Gray might have sustained a significant injury Saturday night.

Gray, a second-year pro, had an injury to his collarbone area, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said following the 49ers’ 21-20 preseason win over the Denver Broncos at Levi’s Stadium.

The first set of X-rays were inconclusive, so Gray was scheduled to undergo further imaging to reveal the extent of the damage.

Gray likely sustained the injury while returning the opening kickoff 23 yards.

The 49ers reported two other injuries during the course of the game: Defensive end Kerry Hyder sustained a shoulder stinger, while running back Jeremy McNichols left with a hamstring injury.