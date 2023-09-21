Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs suffers torn ACL in practice

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL during practice Thursday.

The Cowboys announced that the All-Pro is projected to miss the remainder of the season, which includes their Week 5 showdown against the 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 8.

Diggs' injury complete changes the complexion of the 49ers-Cowboys matchup.

"A timetable for Diggs' return to play has not been established, but he is currently projected to miss the remainder of the current season," the Cowboys announced in a statement.

Diggs reportedly suffered the injury during the one-on-one portion of practice and left the team's headquarters on crutches. He underwent an MRI that confirmed the Cowboys' initial fears about the severity of the injury.

“Prayers, hoping for the best," quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters after practice. "Simple as that.”

Diggs, since being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 18. That included a franchise single-season record of 11 interceptions in 2021. The 25-year-old recorded his first pick of the season last week in the Cowboys' 30-10 win over the New York Jets.

The 2021 All-Pro selection signed a $97 million, five-year contract extension at the start of training camp.

Diggs was a limited participant at practice Thursday before an MRI reportedly revealed a torn ACL.

Second-year defensive back DaRon Bland, who started eight games as a rookie last season, will likely replace Diggs at outside cornerback opposite 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

The 2-0 Cowboys play the 0-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.