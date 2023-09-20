Report: 49ers sign cornerback Tre Swilling to active roster

Trending
By Tom Dierberger

Tre Swilling reportedly has a place on the 49ers' depth chart.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the 49ers signed Swilling from the practice squad to their active roster.

After cornerback Samuel Womack was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Swilling was elevated from the practice squad to the game day roster and made his NFL debut in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. He didn't see a single defensive snap against the Rams but was on the field for 14 special-teams plays. Swilling did not record any stats.

Swilling went undrafted in 2022 and spent time with the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints last season before the 49ers signed him to their practice squad in December.

He likely will see the field for more special-teams snaps Thursday against the New York Giants while providing depth behind cornerbacks Charvarius Ward, Isaiah Oliver and Deommodore Lenoir.

The 49ers also addressed their need to boost the secondary this week by signing former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown on Tuesday.

