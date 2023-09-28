49ers' Christian McCaffrey named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

SANTA CLARA — Christian McCaffrey blasted out of the starting block in the first three games of the regular season.

On Thursday, the 49ers running back was recognized by the league as the winner of the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing with 353 yards and three touchdowns on 60 rushing attempts for a 5.9-yard average. He has 11 receptions for 70 yards.

McCaffrey holds an active streak of 12 consecutive games, including the postseason, with at least one touchdown.

McCaffrey is tied with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the longest touchdown streak in franchise history.

“That's a huge honor,” McCaffrey said following the 49ers’ 30-12 victory over the New York Giants last Thursday.

“Obviously, scoring touchdowns is a team thing. The O-line did a great job blocking, I just had to hit the hole. But, yes, that's a huge honor to be mentioned with somebody like that.”

Only Emmitt Smith (separate streaks of 14 and 13) and Arian Foster (13) have scored touchdowns in more consecutive games since 1990.

It is the third time McCaffrey has won the Player of the Month award, tying him with Tennessee’s Derrick Henry for most for an active running back.

McCaffrey first won the honor in September of 2019 — his 1,000-1,000 season with the Carolina Panthers. After a midseason trade brought him to the 49ers last year, he won the award in December.

Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons won NFC Defensive Player of the Week, while Tampa Bay punter Jake Camarda won the special teams honor.

In the AFC, the Player of the Month awards went to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Pittsburgh edge T.J. Watt and Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass.

The NFL rookies of the month were Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud and New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast