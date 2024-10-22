Shanahan shares when CMC, Greenlaw, Moody could return from injury

Kyle Shanahan on Monday gave several injury updates from the 49ers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as well updates on players with existing injuries -- including running back Christian McCaffrey.

Apart from wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who sustained a season-ending knee injury, and fellow wideout Deebo Samuel, who spent the night in the hospital with pneumonia, tight end George Kittle suffered a foot sprain and is day to day, as is receiver Chris Conley with an ankle sprain.

But as far as San Francisco getting reinforcements from players who have yet to play this season, fans and the team alike will need to exercise a little patience. Shanahan shared McCaffrey likely is not going to return until after the bye week, which comes after the 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 next Sunday night.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Christian's still progressing through his rehab,” Shanahan said via conference call. “He hasn't had any setbacks, so it's been all good news so far. I'd be surprised to get him back this week. But hopefully the bye week will go well and have a much better chance there right after the bye week.”

Kicker Jake Moody, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 5 while making a tackle, has a similar return timeframe as McCaffrey. At the earliest, the 49ers' third-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft could return after the bye week when the team travels to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers.

Moody’s injured ankle is his kicking foot, which could affect his accuracy and makes his return subject to how he feels once he starts actually starts kicking again.

As for linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who suffered a ruptured Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII, the 49ers will need to wait a little longer, but the news is still positive.

“Greenlaw’s still a few weeks after that,” Shanahan said. “Everything’s still going fine, but no time soon right now.”

Greenlaw consistently has been seen at practice near his position group, as well as on the sidelines during games. All three starting players can't return soon enough to help right the ship that has the 49ers with a 4-3 record as they fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast