Aiyuk jokes Purdy's QB sneak ‘took' fifth McCaffrey TD in 49ers-Cards

Christian McCaffrey had an incredible game in the 49ers' 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium with four touchdowns, and there very easily could have been five.

But quarterback Brock Purdy foiled the plan, Brandon Aiyuk joked after the victory.

"That was super fun. That was crazy," the wide receiver told NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner on "49ers Postgame Live." "[On] the fourth one, I picked up the touchdown ball. [McCaffrey] was supposed to get five; I was supposed to keep the fourth touchdown ball. He was going to get to five.

"But Brock did a QB sneak. He alerted, ‘QB sneak,’ so he took it. But Christian said I might be able to keep the ball, still. So, we’ll see."

Purdy's stealing touchdowns 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y1PYODBGh6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 1, 2023

Coach Kyle Shanahan took some blame after the game for not giving McCaffrey a fifth touchdown, admitting he didn't realize the star running back had four on the day when the 49ers were in the red zone again in the fourth quarter.

"I wish I tried, but sometimes I snap at people when they tell me that stuff in games because it shouldn't matter until the game's over," Shanahan said. "He would have got five if we gave a chance to him ... I wish he had gotten five, he deserved it."

Purdy, meanwhile, was able to add another successful QB sneak to his résumé in a performance where he remarkably completed 20 of his 21 pass attempts.

And even though the 49ers and their treasure chest of offensive weapons are known to share the wealth, McCaffrey wouldn't have been mad about scoring five touchdowns -- which would have matched the franchise single-game record held by Jerry Rice and Ricky Watters (h/t The Athletic's David Lombardi).

"Yeah, it would have been nice," McCaffrey said with a laugh after the game.

Always a team player, McCaffrey added that as long as the 49ers scored, he was happy. And judging by the look on Purdy's face as he crossed the goal line, so was he.

The 49ers are rolling on both sides of the ball, and they'll look to remain undefeated as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 for "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

