49ers not surprised by Purdy's near-perfect game vs. Cardinals

SANTA CLARA — While no one at 49ers team headquarters had any doubts about Brock Purdy, the quarterback silenced a few more naysayers in San Francisco's 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Prior to Sunday's contest, the only knock on Purdy was his lack of deep completions in games. In the 49ers' win, the second-year quarterback aired out the ball multiple times to receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who caught all six of his targets for 148 yards on the day.

The 49ers' four longest plays of the game were Purdy connecting with Aiyuk for 42, 34, 25 and 20 yards.

Purdy finished the day completing 20 of 21 pass attempts for 283 yards, one touchdown and a 134.6 rating. The play-caller also ran the ball in for a rushing score late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Tight end George Kittle chuckled a little when asked if Purdy has finally quelled all of the doubters outside of the building.

“System quarterback probably, that’s all it is, right?” Kittle said. “He just keeps getting better week by week and that’s all you want from a quarterback, especially a young guy. I think I’ve said the same things 13 games in a row. He does the right thing every single time, gets us in the right formations, great in the huddle and he make plays.”

Trent Williams has been an advocate for his young quarterback since he took over the helm in Week 12 of the 2022 season. The veteran left tackle has been impressed with Purdy’s efficiency as well as his command of the huddle.

“The ball was coming out pretty quick,” Williams said of Sunday’s performance. “Brock put the ball where it needed to be. He put it in some tight windows too. Brock does a great job of getting them the ball and they do an excellent job turning a four-yard catch into a 14-yard play.”

“From what I see, he is exactly what we need him to be. He is exactly who we thought he was. He just continues to move forward, even-keeled.”

The man who works most closely with Purdy on the field also is impressed with the quarterback's improvements since being tapped as the starting quarterback for the club. Center Jake Brendel wasn’t surprised that Purdy only threw one incompletion in Sunday’s contest.

“I think he's been studying his butt off during the offseason,” Brendel said. “He knows the offense even more than he did last season. The efficiency he has on the line of scrimmage, and in the huddle has been greatly improved, and he’s just been getting better every single week.”

Purdy and the offense now have a week to prepare for the Week 5 primetime match up with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

