Chiefs' Reid defends Purdy's skill set in light of recent criticism

Despite his most productive season yet, Super Bowl LVIII-bound Brock Purdy has faced criticism unlike many players in the NFL.

The anti-Purdy bandwagon is particularly at capacity at the national level, with notable analysts critiquing the 49ers quarterback’s skill set and co-signing a “game manager” label that has followed the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant all season long.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid can’t be added to the list of Purdy naysayers, however.

When speaking to reporters at Opening Night on Monday in Las Vegas, Reid was met with questions surrounding the criticism Purdy has faced, especially from the national press, as the Chiefs prepare to face the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs coach countered with unwavering respect and praise for the 49ers quarterback, whom his team faces on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

“I'd say [Purdy's] doing a good job of getting [national respect],” Reid said. “He's accurate. He's smart. Everybody says, ‘Well, he's short and he can't run,’ but he basically won the [NFC Championship] Game last week by running the ball along with throwing it. But his legs helped him in that game.”

"All of those major categories that you kind of check off for quarterbacks, he's got all of that."



Andy Reid doesn't understand the Brock Purdy disrespect 😤 pic.twitter.com/kzr2Xu0UQf — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 6, 2024

Despite the national narrative, Purdy has demonstrated a diverse arsenal to count on, especially with major implications on the line.

Prior to the NFC Championship Game, the questions swirling around were if Purdy was capable of holding his own in the pocket and performing against a dangerous blitz threat from the Detroit Lions.

He answered, throwing for 267 yards and a touchdown while completing 64.5 percent of his passes after being under pressure on 15 of his 36 dropbacks during the comeback win.

As the prepared coach that he is, Reid took notice.

“And then he did it under pressure,” Reid added. “So all those major categories that you kind of check off for quarterbacks? He's got all of that and, and that's what he's presenting and showing everybody.”

Now, whether Reid and Co. will want to face the version of Purdy described is probably a separate discussion with a distinct answer.

The 49ers' chase for the Vince Lombardi Trophy is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday.

