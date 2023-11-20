Young enjoying everything about 49ers since Commanders trade

Chase Young has enjoyed his time with the 49ers since being acquired by San Francisco in a blockbuster move with the Washington Commanders at the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

The 49ers are 2-0 since acquiring the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year and Young already has 1.5 sacks alongside former Ohio State teammate and close friend Nick Bosa.

Following the 49ers’ 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, Young joined NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner, Rod Brooks and Carlos Ramirez on “49ers Postgame Live” and explained why he enjoys being a 49er after his days with the Commanders.

Chase Young is enjoying everything about being a 49er 😁 pic.twitter.com/wFSblYAjLi — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 20, 2023

“Just everything from the training staff to the people,” Young told Whitner, Brooks and Ramirez. “The people here, they’re just genuine and nice. It’s just a good atmosphere. They take care of their players and you know, I’m loving that.”

Young is embracing his shift from a questionable culture in D.C. to a thriving one with San Francisco.

The fourth-year defensive end is happy to play for a 49ers team that truly wanted him, compared to Washington who declined his fifth-year option earlier this season.

As Young mentioned, the 49ers' franchise bears a delightful atmosphere compared to the Commanders, whose players even had problems using the team’s showers following Washington’s 31-19 home loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Young played only 34 games across four seasons as a Commander, struggling to stay on the field due to injuries.

But through eight quarters with the 49ers, Young has played like the second-overall pick he was drafted as, helping propel Steve Wilks’ defense to first in points allowed per game with 15.7.

Simply put, Young’s experience with the 49ers has been nothing short of excellent.

With San Francisco’s huge "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the 6-4 Seattle Seahawks on the horizon, Young will look to continue fostering a healthy relationship with his new team.

