49ers' Ward receives less Metcalf trash talk after earning respect

Respect among peers is earned in the NFL, and 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward believes he has received that from one of the league's best wide receivers.

In speaking to reporters in the 49ers' locker room on Tuesday ahead of San Francisco's Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field, Ward was asked what the trash talk is like on the field with Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

"I mean at first he was, but now I think I earned his respect a little bit so he don't really say nothing to me anymore," Ward said. "But yeah, he's a good matchup for me for sure."

Ward, who signed with San Francisco in free agency before the 2022 NFL season, first matched up with Metcalf in a 49ers uniform in San Francisco's 21-13 Week 15 win over Seattle two years ago. It was that matchup where Ward earned Metcalf's respect.

Charvarius Ward in coverage against DK Metcalf:



• 25 coverage snaps

• 6 targets

• 33 yards allowed

• 2 pass breakups



ℹ️: @NextGenStats | #49ers pic.twitter.com/UHfhs37ht3 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 16, 2022

"Yeah, that first Thursday night game, I think 2022, I think that was my first time traveling with him and I strapped up, so I got a little respect now," Ward explained.

Heading into Thursday night's game, Ward and Metcalf are having two very different seasons.

The 26-year-old receiver has started strong, hauling in 28 receptions for 421 receiving yards in five games. His current 17-game pace of 1,431 receiving yards would set a new career high.

Ward, on the other hand, admittedly has struggled and provided an honest assessment of his performance in speaking with the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver after the 49ers' 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

“I feel like I’m playing some of the worst ball of my career,” Ward told Silver. “I know exactly what it is, but I don’t want to say.”

Although Ward's 2024 season has not lived up to his expectations, 49ers general manager John Lynch expressed to KNBR 680's "Murph & Markus" on Wednesday how important Ward will be in Thursday's matchup.

"Charvarius is a competitor, he has a high standard for himself and his play. He's a big reason for a lot of our success over the last couple years and we're counting on him," Lynch said. "We've got a lot of belief in Charvarius the competitor, the player, and the character of him and I think Charvarius has always gotten up for this game. Hopefully this year is no different, he likes a big-time challenge.

"DK is a fantastic player but it doesn't stop with DK .. it's a big challenge and we need Charvarius and all of our guys at their best."

Metcalf, running back Kenneth Walker and quarterback Geno Smith will be the 49ers defense's primary focus on Thursday night, and San Francisco will need Ward at his best.

