49ers' Kyle Shanahan provides update on Deebo Samuel rib injury

After already being down one wide receiver, the 49ers feared that Deebo Samuel might have sustained a serious rib injury in the second half of their 30-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday.

A few hours later, Shanahan provided an update on Samuel's status.

"Deebo Samuel [got] his ribs checked out, no break," Shanahan said via conference call Friday afternoon. "[He's] pretty sore today so he'll be day-to-day."

Samuel appeared to have sustained the injury in the second half of the "Thursday Night Football" game when he was slow to get up after a catch, and was examined in the team's medical tent.

The 27-year-old returned to the field, though, and even caught a touchdown with the rib discomfort. Samuel caught six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' third straight win to start the season.

Brandon Aiyuk was ruled out of the prime-time game due to a shoulder injury he sustained in San Francisco's Week 2 clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

With Week 3 in the rearview, Samuel, Aiyuk and the rest of the team can enjoy three days off before practice returns Monday and 10 days to prepare for their Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

