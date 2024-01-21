Purdy congratulated by critic after 49ers' comeback win vs. Packers 

Brock Purdy still has his share of detractors, but the 49ers quarterback's late-game heroics in San Francisco's thrilling 24-21 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium was enough to earn recognition from one of them.

During an episode of the "What The Football" podcast earlier this week, CBS Sports analyst Amy Trask offered blunt criticism of the 24-year-old, stating there were "seven terrific quarterbacks, and Brock Purdy," in reference to the eight starting signal-callers remaining in the NFC Playoffs.

“4 games, 8 QB’s. We have 7 terrific QB’s and Brock Purdy.”



- @AmyTrask doesn’t put Purdy in the same category as the other remaining QB’s in the playoffs…. pic.twitter.com/68CwpERBpw — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 18, 2024

After Purdy led the 49ers on a 12-play 69-yard drive to win their Divisional Round clash with the Packers, Trask took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate the 24-year-old quarterback on his role in the team's comeback victory.

Dear @brockpurdy13 - you led your @49ers team to a game winning touchdown - congratulations - if you advance to the Super Bowl, which I believe you will, I'll treat to ice cream in Las Vegas - congratulations 49ers fans - enjoy this. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) January 21, 2024

Trask, the former CEO of the then-Oakland Raiders, amicably invited Purdy to join her for ice cream should the 49ers win next Sunday's NFC Championship Game and advance to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Despite some early struggles acclimating to the rainy conditions in Santa Clara, Purdy found his stride when it mattered most, going 6-for-7 with 47 passing yards and nine rushing yards on the game-winning drive as the 49ers' offense marched downfield to take the lead for good.

That included a pivotal third-down conversion where Purdy connected with All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to keep the drive alive with the 49ers' season on life support.

BA putting his body on the line 😤 pic.twitter.com/HGkjKxA8cv — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 21, 2024

San Francisco's thrilling win kept the team's perfect postseason 5-0 record at Levi's Stadium intact, with a chance to extend it to 6-0 when they face the winner of the NFC Divisional Round clash between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



