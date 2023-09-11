How Purdy made NFL history in 49ers' Week 1 win over Steelers

Brock Purdy etched his name in NFL history twice during the 49ers' dominant 30-7 Week 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After throwing two touchdown passes in the season opener, Purdy became the first quarterback in NFL history to win each of his first six regular-season starts while also tossing for two scores in each of those games.

Brock Purdy is the first quarterback in NFL history to win each of his first six career regular-season starts and throw at least two touchdown passes in each start. Purdy also is the first quarterback in NFL history with a passer rating of 95-or-higher in each of his first six… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2023

Purdy also finished the victory in Pittsburgh with a passer rating of 111.3, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to have a passer rating of 95 or higher in each of his first six starts.

A significant factor in Purdy’s red-hot start to his NFL career has been the poise well beyond his years that he has displayed since he stepped foot on the field as a rookie.

After a long offseason dealing with the arduous major elbow surgery rehab in March, Purdy spoke after the game about how he quickly put it all behind him once he stepped on the field in Pittsburgh.

“Once I hit that touchdown, I wasn’t thinking surgery or anything like that,” Purdy said. “Man, we’re here to win. This is it. This is how we’re going to play. That’s where I was at mentally.”

The 49ers have averaged 33 points per game in Purdy’s six regular season starts, and their offense averages 385 total yards per game in those six starts, which would have ranked as the fourth-highest total in the NFL last season.

While he has made history with his play, it’s clear that the individual accolades aren’t what drives Purdy. His number one focus remains winning football games as he and the rest of this 49ers squad chase the franchise’s ever-elusive sixth Lombardi Trophy.

