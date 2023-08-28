49ers camp observations: Brock Purdy limited on ‘pitch count'

On Monday, one day prior to the roster cutdown deadline, the 49ers held a light practice with several players limited in action, including what appeared to be quarterback Brock Purdy.

The second-year quarterback was on the field in uniform and was seen throwing the ball but did not participate in his usual warm-up routine. Back-up quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen took all of the warm-up reps with the wide receivers and tight ends.

After practice, a team representative shared that Purdy’s limited warm-ups were because of the predetermined pitch count that was part of his rehab process. The second-year play caller reportedly practiced after the session was closed to media.

Several players dealing with injuries were not seen on the field, including those who were banged up in the 49ers' final preseason contest against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday evening.

49ers injury report

WR Chris Conley (AC sprain) -- day to day

K Zane Gonzalez (calf strain) -- out multiple weeks

S Tayler Hawkins (hand) -- surgery this week

TE Cameron Latu (knee-meniscus) -- surgery needed

RB J.P. Mason (foot) -- day-to-day

CB A.J. Parker (hamstring) -- out multiple weeks

Also not participating:

K Jake Moody (quad)

WR Danny Gray (SC joint)

After playing 12 offensive snaps in the final preseason contest, tight end George Kittle was not seen on the practice field Monday. The All-Pro previously had been dealing with a hip injury, but there is no official word on why he missed practice.

There was positive news for several players, including George Odum, who was seen in a blue non-contact jersey participating in tackling drills. Safety Talanoa Hufanga (baker cyst/knee) was working on the side field with safety Tashaun Gipson (foot) as well as linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring).

Now that training camp officially is over, the media is limited in what it's allowed to see.

Team drills and 11-on-11 reps occur after the media has been excused from practice. There will be no statistics reported from practice for the remainder of the season.

