Kittle describes Purdy as ‘lethal killer' in 49ers huddle

Brock Purdy doesn't have the typical NFL story or the appearance of a starting NFL quarterback.

But his journey, and all he's accomplished since being selected with the final pick in the 2022 draft, speak much louder than anything else. Still, despite Purdy's incredible success, the quarterback is only 23 years old.

So in a huddle mostly full of vets and star players like George Kittle, Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey and others, is Purdy seen as the "little brother" of the group?

"You know what? If you would've asked this question a year ago, I would have said yes," Kittle said on KNBR's "Murph & Mac" podcast. "Now, no it doesn't. I feel like I'm looking at a lethal killer in my eyes. He's like a lethal killer, he really is. It's really impressive, his dedication to it, how he works, but when he gets in the huddle, he's like a different person.

"In the locker room, he's got this cheerfulness to him. I don't want to say young kid, but he's got that to him and the second he gets not to the football field, it's all business and I just really appreciate that."

Purdy is a quiet leader, but he's a leader.

On the football field, his undeniable passion for the game radiates through his demeanor during viral-worthy moments.

And he never has to say much, he just lets his actions talk for him. Since taking over under center for San Francisco, Purdy hasn't lost a game he started and finished. He's led a 49ers team that has scored 30 or more points in every game this season and has yet to lose a game through the first five weeks while making an early NFL MVP case.

Purdy won't ever get too high or too low, but Kittle wants the world to know that the young quarterback has more of a killer instinct to him than he might give off.

