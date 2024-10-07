Purdy tops four 49ers passing charts after 30th NFL career game

The 49ers didn't get the results they wanted in their 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, but quarterback Brock Purdy continued to make franchise history.

Purdy completed 19 of 35 pass attempts for 244 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in the defeat, giving him a 62.1 passer rating -- but placing him atop several 49ers passing charts through his first 30 NFL career games.

Here are all four of the lists where Purdy now reigns supreme, per the 49ers' game notes, and another two where he lands in the top five:

Purdy’s 50 passing TDs through his first 30 career games are the most by any QB through their first 30 games in franchise history.

| MOST PASSING TDs THROUGH A QB’s FIRST 30 CAREER GAMES, FRANCHISE HISTORY

| Rank | Player | Pass TDs

| 1. | QB Brock Purdy | 50

| 2. | QB Jeff Garcia | 43

| 3t. | QB Steve DeBerg | 28

| | QB Colin Kaepernick | 28

| 5. | QB Frankie Albert | 25

Additionally, Purdy’s 50 passing touchdowns in 30 career games make him the fastest QB to reach 50 career passing touchdowns in franchise history.

| FEWEST AMOUNT OF GAMES TO REACH 50 CAREER PASSING TDs, FRANCHISE HISTORY

| Rank | Player | Pass TDs | Games

| 1. | QB Brock Purdy | 50 | 30

| 2. | QB Jeff Garcia | 50 | 34

| 3. | QB Colin Kaepernick | 50 | 48

| 4t. | QB Joe Montana | 50 | 54

| | QB Alex Smith | 51 | 54

Purdy’s 68.1 completion percentage is the highest completion percentage (minimum 100 attempts) by a 49ers QB through their first 30 career games in franchise history.

| HIGHEST COMPLETION % THROUGH A QB’s FIRST 30 CAREER GAMES (MIN. 100 ATTS.), FRANCHISE HISTORY

| Rank | Player | Comp %

| 1. | QB Brock Purdy | 68.1%

| 2. | QB Joe Montana | 63.1%

| 3. | QB Jeff Garcia | 62.1%

| 4. | QB Tim Rattay | 61.0%

| 5. | QB Colin Kaepernick | 59.6%

Purdy’s 108.2 passer rating is the highest passer rating by a 49ers QB through their first 30 career games in franchise history.

| HIGHEST PASSER RATING THROUGH A QB’s FIRST 30 CAREER GAMES, FRANCHISE HISTORY

| Rank | Player | Passer Rtg.

| 1. | QB Brock Purdy | 108.2

| 2. | QB Colin Kaepernick | 92.3

| 3. | QB Jeff Garcia | 89.7

| 4. | QB Joe Montana | 87.1

| 5. | QB Tim Rattay | 82.2

Purdy’s 7,028 passing yds. are the second-most by any QB through their first 30 games in franchise history.

| MOST PASSING YDS. THROUGH A QB’s FIRST 30 CAREER GAMES, FRANCHISE HISTORY

| Rank | Player | Pass Yds.

| 1. | QB Jeff Garcia | 7,157

| 2. | QB Brock Purdy | 7,028

| 3. | QB Steve DeBerg | 5,711

| 4. | QB Colin Kaepernick | 4,539

| 5. | QB Alex Smith | 4,416

Purdy’s 525 completions are the second-most by a 49ers QB through their first 30 career games in franchise history.

| MOST COMPLETIONS THROUGH A QB’s FIRST 30 CAREER GAMES, FRANCHISE HISTORY

| Rank | Player | Completions

| 1. | QB Jeff Garcia | 606

| 2. | QB Steve DeBerg | 530

| 3. | QB Brock Purdy | 525

| 4. | QB Alex Smith | 406

| 5. | QB Colin Kaepernick | 348

Purdy certainly is off to a historic start with the 49ers, and despite San Francisco being slow out the gate at the beginning of the 2024 NFL season with a 2-3 record, it's clear there's plenty more to come from the young signal-caller.

