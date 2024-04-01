49ers' Purdy, Lenoir benefit from NFL performance-based pay program

Two 49ers players were among the top 25 NFL players who received the highest performance-based pay distributions for the 2023 season.

Deommodore Lenoir ranked 14th and will receive $790,744 for his play last season, while quarterback Brock Purdy, who finished 24th on the list, will earn $739,795, respectively.

The Performance-Based Pay (PBP) program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based on their playing time and salary levels. So players who play more but have lower salaries typically benefit most from the pool.

The NFL announced their top 25 performance-based payouts, with former #Ravens G John Simpson leading the way.



Performance-based pay is a system the league has in place for players for players with high snap counts and low salaries.



Brock Purdy is also on the list, cashing in an… pic.twitter.com/e8h8zBgh3Q — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 1, 2024

Lenoir was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played and started all 17 games for San Francisco in 2023 and recorded a career-high 84 tackles, including one for loss. He also finished with a career-high three interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

As the final pick in the 2022 draft, Purdy's NFL journey has been more than just an inspirational, feel-good story. He has made a real impact in a short amount of time for a team with quarterback controversy over the past few years. And in his second NFL season and first as the official starter, he threw for a franchise-record 4,280 passing yards while adding 31 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions. He also had a league-leading 113.0 passer rating.

The league announced Monday that players will receive $393.8 million in PBP. John Simpson, who played the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens, earned the highest amount in PBP as his $974,613 distribution is nearly twice as much as his 2023 salary. He participated in all but seven plays on offense and almost 19 percent of the club’s special team plays.

Players have been paid nearly $2.4 billion cumulatively since the inception of the Performance-Based Pay program, which was implemented during the 2002 season as part of the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the NFL Players Association, and has been carried forward in three subsequent collective bargaining agreements.

