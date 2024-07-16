Watch stunned Lenoir learn of Aiyuk's 49ers trade request on live TV

The news of Brandon Aiyuk reportedly requesting a trade from the 49ers took the NFL world by storm Tuesday.

The only difference for his teammate Deommodore Lenoir was that the young cornerback was on live television when the news broke.

"Aw, nah. This can't be true," were the first words out of an appalled Lenoir when he joined "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday and was informed about Aiyuk's latest plea.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

When he eventually was able to process the news and gather his thoughts, Lenoir explained how crucial Aiyuk is to the team and how important it will be for them to get a deal done.

"He's extremely important to our offense," Lenoir said. "The stuff he can do. The amount of targets he had and the production -- it's kind of second to none. So just hearing that news is kind of crazy."

The star wide receiver officially requested a trade out of San Francisco after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension this offseason, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning, citing a source.

Garafolo notes that the 49ers "have not been willing to engage in negotiations" since May despite a "good meeting" between Aiyuk and the team last month, prompting Aiyuk to "respectfully" ask out.

But if there is any sign of hope for Lenoir and the 49ers Faithful throughout this tense time with a lot of unknowns, it is that this isn't the 49ers' first rodeo with lengthy negotiation situations.

San Francisco has gotten lucrative, long-term extensions done with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Fred Warner and Nick Bosa in the past. Despite the impressive track record, though, Lenoir revealed whether the stressful summers and uncertainty in the locker room impact the rest of the team's focus.

"At the end of the day, we feel like we go out there and we risk our bodies to play the game we love, and we kind of deserve what we ask for," Lenoir said. "But for Aiyuk, he's a big part of this team, one of the reasons why we even made it this far to the Super Bowl.

"He means a lot to us."

💻 @Dmo_lenoir



Broke the news LIVE to the @49ers cornerback that his teammate Brandon Aiyuk has requested a trade from the defending NFC Champions:#NFL #FTTB @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/xffDBIZ9eL — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) July 16, 2024

Despite the latest development amid the ongoing contract saga, Lenoir has the utmost confidence that a deal will get done.

"We was 2-for-2 with Deebo and Bosa, so I feel like there's going to be some type of agreement that comes soon," he said.

And when asked to make a final plea to Aiyuk in an effort to hopefully change the receiver's mind on his latest request, Lenoir sent his teammate a heartfelt message.

"Man, he knows. We talk all the time," Lenoir said, as he exhaled deeply and hesitated to get the next part of his message out. "We love you, bro.

"We just got to get it right. Hopefully, nothing serious happens, but just stay ready. Let's go win that Bowl."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast