Why Browns' Jeudy would welcome trade for 49ers' Aiyuk

Jerry Jeudy would welcome a change to the Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room.

Specifically in the form of 49ers Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

In speaking exclusively to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Jeudy was asked about the possibility of Cleveland trading for Aiyuk, who requested a trade from San Francisco on July 16.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"It's just making the receiver corps a lot better," Jeudy told Cabot. "Brandon Aiyuk is a great player, so bringing him to the team, we're going to make the team better and help us win more games and that's the goal, to win more games."

As the 49ers continue negotiating a lucrative contract extension with Aiyuk, there is an increased likelihood that the star wide receiver will be traded, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported on Sunday. However, it remains to be seen exactly how likely that outcome is as both Aiyuk and San Francisco have expressed their desires to work out an extension.

Should Aiyuk be traded to the Browns, Cabot believes Cleveland might need to include veteran receiver Amari Cooper in the deal, which certainly would help offset the 49ers' loss of Aiyuk.

The 30-year-old Cooper recorded 72 receptions for 1,250 receiving yards and five touchdowns through the air in 15 games with the Browns last season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast