49ers injury report: Aiyuk's status vs. Giants remains in question



Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s status for the 49ers’ game Thursday night remains in question.

And the answer likely is to be delivered 90 minutes before kickoff.

The 49ers listed Aiyuk as questionable on their injury report due to a left shoulder injury he sustained Sunday in the 49ers’ 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas is also listed as questionable with a knee condition.

The 49ers play the New York Giants on Thursday night at Levi's Stadium in their home opener.

Aiyuk and Thomas were able to take part in limited football activities on Tuesday and Wednesday, the club reported.

“I think with Brandon, with the Thursday night games, they’re quick turnarounds,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said Wednesday morning on KNBR. “So he’s clearly got something irritated in his chest, shoulder area.

“He’s working really hard to try to get ready. And with these Thursday night games, you take it all the way down there. You don’t have to make your inactives until Thursday.”

Aiyuk was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week with his performance in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He caught eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

He was injured on the first drive on Sunday against the Rams, and played just xx snaps. He caught three passes for 43 yards.

“Brandon’s working really hard,” Lynchy said. “He’s a warrior. You can see it in his play. He’s having fun, because everything’s starting to click for him. So I know he’s a guy who doesn’t want to miss.

“We clearly won’t put them out there if it’s not in his best interest but I think that situation is very fluid.”

Meanwhile, the New York Giants will be without their best offensive player, as running back Saquon Barkley was ruled out due to an ankle injury he sustained late in the team’s 31-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

49ers injury report

Questionable

WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder)

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

Giants injury report

Out

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

OL Ben Bredeson (concussion)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

T Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

Questionable

ILB Micah McFadden (neck)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast