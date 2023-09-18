Aiyuk's 49ers-Giants status unclear after shoulder injury vs. Rams

In the middle of a busy Monday as the 49ers prepare to face the New York Giants on a short week, the team was uncertain about the status of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk sustained a left shoulder injury during the opening drive of the 49ers’ Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

He made a diving 13-yard reception and landed hard on the artificial surface at SoFi Stadium.

“It’s too early to have all the answers to the injuries, yet,” Shanahan told local reporters on a conference call.

After back-to-back wins on the road to open the regular season, the 49ers return to action Thursday night against the Giants in the home opener at Levi’s Stadium.

Aiyuk’s availability appears to be the 49ers’ biggest injury concern entering the Week 3 game.

Aiyuk played 30 of the 49ers’ 57 offensive plays, as the 49ers mixed in rookie wide receiver Ronnie Bell and Jauan Jennings, each of whom was on the field for 27 snaps.

Aiyuk, the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his season-opening performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, had three catches for 53 yards in the 49ers’ 30-23 win over the Rams.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was cleared to return to play Sunday after being evaluated for a head injury. After getting back into the action, Lenoir made a fine play to intercept a fourth-quarter pass from Matthew Stafford.

Lenoir is scheduled to have a follow-up evaluation on Monday, Shanahan said.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas left the game in the first quarter with a right knee injury. He returned to action and played a total of 14 snaps.

