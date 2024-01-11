Armstead, Brown return to 49ers practice; Greenlaw sits out

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers saw the return of several players at the start of their bonus Thursday practice, but with the week officially being a bye, there will be no official practice report.

Arik Armstead, who has been sidelined since Week 14 with both foot and knee injuries, was seen in the early portion of practice open to the media. The interior defensive lineman likely took part in what was described as a spirited, highly competitive session, but it could have been in a limited fashion.

Armstead back at practice 💪

Rookie safety Ji’Ayir Brown also was back in the mix after missing two games with a knee injury, but position mate Tashaun Gipson remained sidelined with a quadriceps injury. If Gipson is unable to make his way back from injury for the divisional round, the team could again look to veteran Logan Ryan to step in.

One day after George Odum’s practice window was opened Wednesday, the safety and special teams ace was seen wearing a blue non-contact jersey during practice. He was joined by Ambry Thomas during defensive back warm-ups. The Michigan product missed the regular-season finale due to needing surgery on his hand.

Fred Warner was pleased to see the large group of his defensive counterparts back on the field.

“So good to see those guys out there in uniform,” Warner said. “You talk about a guy like Arik and how big he is for us and what we do, just to see him uniform again was great. It’s just good to get everyone out there moving around so that when the time comes next week, when we need them, then everybody is ready to go.”

On the offensive side of the ball, the 49ers saw the return of Jauan Jennings to the mix after clearing the league's concussion protocol. Brandon Aiyuk was immediately cognizant of the wideout’s presence.

“I think first it’s the mindset,” Aiyuk said. “He carries that through the rest of the room. Just the energy, having him back out there on the field. We still heard him while he was gone, but just hearing him in the huddle, on the sidelines. He has a good energy to himself and everybody can feel it.”

The 49ers are being careful with Christian McCaffrey, who suffered a calf strain in the team's Week 17 win over the Washington Commanders. San Francisco is keeping him out of practice for the second consecutive week and, as long as the All-Pro running back doesn't suffer any setbacks, the league’s rushing leader will be ready to go for the divisional round.

Also out of practice for the day was linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who has been dealing with some Achilles tendonitis since Week 17. Like with McCaffrey, the 49ers are being careful with Greenlaw who should be available to practice next week.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano was also held out of practice with a back injury but remains day-to-day with the goal of returning before the Divisional round.

