49ers injury report: Armstead, Hargrave miss Thursday practice

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Jauan Jennings remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol as the team returned to practice on Thursday.

Jennings’ availability remains in question for the 49ers’ game on Christmas night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jennings was among six 49ers players who were not scheduled to practice due to injuries on Thursday, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave remained out with injuries that have sidelined both starters. Armstead has missed two games with foot and knee issues, while Hargrave sat out Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals due to a hamstring strain.

Backup running Elijah Mitchell (knee), Linebacker Oren Burks (knee) and tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle) were not scheduled to practice on Thursday.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (ankle) was expected to be limited due to an ankle injury.

Right guard Spencer Burford was scheduled to return to full practice after missing time with a knee injury. Jon Feliciano started in Burford’s place against the Cardinals.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who was listed as day-to-day this week with bruised ribs, was no longer among the players Shanahan listed with injuries.

Jennings, the team’s No. 3 wide receiver, ranks fifth on the 49ers with 19 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown. He also makes a contribution with his willing and successful blocking ability.

Here is the pre-practice 49ers injury report for Thursday via Shanahan:

No practice

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion)

DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)

Limited

DE Clelin Ferrell (ankle)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast