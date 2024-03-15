Armstead posts heartfelt goodbye after 49ers release

After nine seasons with the 49ers, Arik Armstead has bid farewell to the Faithful.

The 30-year-old defensive tackle, who was released by the 49ers on Wednesday, reportedly came to an agreement with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year deal worth $51 million on Thursday.

San Francisco selected Armstead in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, becoming the 49ers' longest-tenured player before being released earlier this week.

On Friday, the 30-year-old took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a goodbye message to 49ers fans and the organization.

What a blessing these 9 years have been. Thank you for all the memories. #stayhungry pic.twitter.com/SYGCF91ibH — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) March 16, 2024

“Thank you. For one-third of my life, I’ve been a Niner, " Armstead said on X. "A chubby little kid from Sacramento grew up and became a man in the Bay. I appreciate every moment of my time here. The ups and downs, they all made me who I am today. I have met so many amazing people who had a huge impact on my life. I am so grateful that God put me right where I needed to be for 9 years.

“To my teammates, I want to thank you as the bonds we built are unbreakable and what I will cherish the most.

“Thank you to the amazing York family for entrusting me with so much; I hope I represented you well.

“Thank you to all the staff, from the head coach to facilities personnel. Buildings don’t make places special; people do.

“Thank you to the best coach I’ve had. Kris Kocurek; you have changed my life.

“Last but not least, NINER FAITHFUL, thank you for your support, cheers, passion, and inspiration. I felt all of it.”

Hours before Armstead’s post, 49ers general manager John Lynch released a statement on behalf of the organization, thanking the four-time team captain for his contributions over a span of nearly a decade.

A statement from President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch on behalf of the San Francisco 49ers. pic.twitter.com/lkpdTk1Zox — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 15, 2024

"Arik has been an instrumental part of this organization on and off the field since he arrived in 2015," Lynch said in his statement. "He was a foundational piece of our defense and positively influenced our team through his professionalism and lead-by-example approach. In addition to his exceptional play on the field, Arik was steadfast in his dedication to serving the youth in the Bay Area and his hometown of Sacramento.

"He is a true difference-maker in our community and an inspiration to all those around him. Arik will always be a valued member of the 49ers family, and we thank him for exemplifying the standard of excellence for our organization over the past nine seasons. We wish Arik, his wife Mindy, and their children nothing but the best."

Armstead culminated his 49ers career with116 games played (97 starts), registering 302 tackles, 33.5 sacks, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery along the way.

