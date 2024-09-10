Rodgers hopes Jets meet ‘championship-level' 49ers again after Week 1

Following the New York Jets’ season-opening 32-19 loss to the 49ers on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium, Aaron Rodgers is already savoring revenge against his hometown team this season.

Logically, that could only happen February 2025 in New Orleans at Super Bowl LIX, which is exactly what Rodgers is hoping for.

After all, the 40-year-old signal-caller, like Jets coach Robert Saleh, recognizes that San Francisco is an outright contender.

“I would,” Rodgers told reporters when asked if he agrees with Saleh on the 49ers being Super Bowl contenders.

“They’re a championship-level group. I hope we see ‘em there.”

Then again, the only team that demonstrated that there’s enough quality for the big game was San Francisco, who looked like they had something to prove after last season's Super Bowl loss.

On the other hand, the rated Jets defense didn’t have answers for Jordan Mason, despite Rodgers demonstrating glimpses of past magic.

The 25-year-old running back, who went undrafted in 2022, recorded 28 carries for a career-high 147 yards and one touchdown.

Starting in place of an injured Christian McCaffrey, Mason averaged 5.3 yards per attempt and recorded a long of 24.

With an entire season left to go, Rodgers will have to wait for a second opportunity against the 49ers.

In the meantime, Rodgers can keep hoping, but he and the Jets should also consider working. There’s a lot of that for New York to do.

