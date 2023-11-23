49ers-Seahawks inactives: Aaron Banks to return in Thanksgiving game

The 49ers will be near full strength as they take on the rival Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

Starting left guard Aaron Banks is set to return in the Thanksgiving clash after missing the 49ers' last two games with a toe injury, though right guard Spencer Burford is inactive for the game with a knee injury.

Offensive lineman Ben Bartch, whom San Francisco signed this week as Banks and Burford dealt with their injuries, also is inactive for the game.

Here is the full list of 49ers inactives:

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith officially is active after being listed as questionable with an elbow injury, and Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is inactive.

Here is the full list of Seahawks inactives: