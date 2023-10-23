Trending
Nick Bosa

49ers' Nick Bosa tapped to model Kim Kardashian's SKIMS for men 

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was also included

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kim Kardashian tapped San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa, Brazilian soccer sensation Neymar Jr. and Oklahoma City Thunder big gun Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to model SKIMS' newest clothing line specifically for men.

Retaining philosophies from the highly popular women's assortment, SKIMS will launch a range of briefs, boxers, tank tops and T-shirts for men through three collections: cotton, stretch and sport.

Prices will range from $16 to $54 for single pieces and $42 to $98 for packs. Sizes start from extra small and expand to 5X.

Bosa, Neymar and Gilgeous-Alexander starred in a launch campaign for the brand on social media.

All items will be available to purchase on SKIMS.com beginning Thursday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

Bosa, Neymar and Gilgeous-Alexander were chosen to model as "each iconic, superstar athlete represents excellence through their unique backgrounds, personal style and ability to connect with audiences beyond the world of sports," according to a press release.

