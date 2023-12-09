Report: Seahawks QB Smith will be game-time decision vs. 49ers

The 49ers could face backup quarterback Drew Lock when the Seattle Seahawks enter Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is dealing with what’s considered to be a two-week groin injury, and he’ll be a true game-time decision for the matchup against the 49ers.

Geno Smith is dealing with what is considered a two-week injury to his groin, and as much as the Seahawks QB would like to try to play through it, Seattle is not expected to decide on his availability for Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers until pregame warmups.https://t.co/jRUZqyT7FW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2023

Seattle elevated practice-squad quarterback Sean Mannion to its main roster Saturday in light of Smith's midweek groin injury, which could sideline him for the pivotal NFC West clash.

If Smith can’t play, Mannion, 31, would serve as Lock’s backup. Lock, a second-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2019, hasn’t started a game this season, but he has completed 4 of 12 passes for 66 yards and no touchdowns with one interception in two appearances.

In San Francisco's 31-13 road win over Seattle on Thanksgiving, Smith completed 18 of 27 passes for 180 yards and no touchdowns with one interception. He was sacked six times for a loss of 48 yards.

Smith's apparent injury comes at a costly time for the Seahawks, as they desperately need a win Sunday to stay in the NFC West race instead of dropping to 6-7.

The Seahawks also will be without linebacker Frank Clark (personal). Linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hamstring) and running backs Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and Zach Charbonnet (knee) all are listed as questionable, thought Schefter reported Saturday that Walker and Charbonnet are expected to play.

Seahawks’ RBs Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and Zach Charbonnet (knee), both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the 49ers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2023

Along with Mannion, Seattle also elevated linebacker Patrick O'Connell, presumably for depth amid the Clark and Brooks situations.

But the 49ers will be without some key players, too. Defensive end Arik Armstead (foot, knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle) and wideout/returner Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) all have been ruled out.

Guard Spencer Buford (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (hamstring) all are listed as doubtful.

