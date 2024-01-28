Bosa believes Lions' fourth-down gambles ‘bit them in the butt' vs. 49ers

With the unbelievable, indescribable come-from-behind win against the Detroit Lions, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa pointed to two critical fourth-down stops turning the tide.

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco after the game, Bosa was quick to point out how the Lions fourth-down failures proved costly.

“That definitely bit them in the butt. Going for it on fourth down a lot will come back to bite you,” Bosa said

"We most definitely are not done."



The first one came during the middle of the third quarter with the Lions up 24-10 deep in San Francisco territory. Instead of going for what would have been a makeable field goal, Lions coach Dan Campbell decided to go for it, failing to convert and turning the ball over.

The next 49ers drive lead to a San Francisco touchdown to cut the lead to seven points, completely turning the tide of the game.

Later on in the fourth quarter, the Lions again were driving deep in 49ers territory. They decided to go for it on fourth down again instead of kicking a field goal to tie the game. The turnover on downs led to another 49ers touchdown to put the game out of reach.

It appeared early on that the game would be a blowout, with the Lions dominating the 49ers at the start of the first quarter, racing out to a 24-7 lead at halftime. Like they did the previous week against the Green Bay Packers, the 49ers rallied to secure the NFC Championship, winning their NFL-record 38th playoff game and advancing to their eighth Super Bowl.

The 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Feb 11. This will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which saw the Chiefs stage their own epic comeback to take the win.