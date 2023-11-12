49ers-Jaguars inactives: Trent Williams to play in Week 10 tilt

The 49ers will have two of their best offensive players back on the field Sunday as they look to bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

Deebo Samuel, who suffered a hairline shoulder fracture in Week 6 and missed San Francisco's next two games, did not receive an injury designation in Friday's report, and the wideout will suit up for the 49ers' Week 10 clash. Trent Williams, meanwhile, was questionable until game time with an ankle injury but also is active -- certainly a boost for a 49ers team that has lost three consecutive games and the last two without its star left tackle on the field.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams has insisted on playing against the Jaguars despite his nagging injury.

49ers’ LT Trent Williams has been adamant with the team that he wants and intends to play today, despite his sprained ankle and “questionable” injury designation. And even though he is not fully recovered, he will start today vs. the Jaguars, giving the team an emotional boost. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2023

Starting left guard Aaron Banks was ruled out for Sunday's game on Friday due to a hyperextended big toe, giving veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano his first start with the team, and the 49ers on Saturday placed second-year defensive end Drake Jackson on injured reserve.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (knee) and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) were listed as questionable Friday, but only Hargrave is active for Sunday's game in Jacksonville.

Here's a full list of the 49ers' inactives:

And here's who's in and who's out for the Jaguars:

