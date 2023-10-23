Key injuries force 49ers to unveil modified boombox entrance

With Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel sidelined due to injuries, the 49ers' traditional walkout from the locker room had a different look prior to their “Monday Night Football” clash with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

San Francisco's usual modus operandi is to leave the locker room with a staff member holding a large red and gold Bumpboxx brand portable stereo, with Samuel and Williams at the front of the group.

Monday Night Football MOOOOOD pic.twitter.com/tA3e3ZYzpj — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 24, 2023

On Monday night, the “wide-back” still led the cavalcade to the field, but with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw by his side. Samuel, who was dressed in team warmups, suffered a hairline fracture in his shoulder in the team's Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns and likely will not be able to play until after the 49ers' Week 9 bye.

Williams, who is dealing with a low ankle sprain, was on the field during warmups, but was further back in the pregame procession, likely to avoid any setbacks or reaggravation of the injury, knowing he would be unable to run out at the same speed as the rest of the team.

Samuel and Kinlaw were joined by Charvarius “Mooney” Ward, Deommodore Lenoir, George Odum and Ji’Ayir Brown at the front of the tunnel before running onto the field for the game.

Even with different personnel, the group had their usual intensity, but there is no doubt the entire locker room is eagerly awaiting the return of Williams and Samuel to the lineup, both on and off the field.