49ers activate Gross-Matos from IR, elevate punter for Seahawks game

The 49ers made several roster moves ahead of their pivotal Week 11 NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was activated off the injured reserve list and is expected to play Sunday after missing the last five games with a knee injury that required surgery. It was the same knee he injured during the preseason.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky is likely headed to the Injured Reserve with a back injury. It’s an injury that Kyle Shanahan said flared up earlier in the week. It’s an injury that “bothered him a ton” dating back to training camp, according to Kyle Shanahan, who said Wishnowsky’s injury has been acting up recently, and he’s back to the point he was in training camp.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky is likely headed to the Injured Reserve with a back injury. It’s an injury that Kyle Shanahan said flared up earlier in the week. It’s an injury that “bothered him a ton” dating back to training camp, per Kyle Shanahan, who said Wishnowsky’s injury has been acting up recently, and he’s back to the point he was in training camp.

San Francisco also promoted punter Pat O'Donnell from the practice squad to fill in for an injured Mitch Wishnowsky (back).

Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson and cornerback Nick McCloud also were activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):

Meanwhile, cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. and Wishnowsky were placed on the Injured Reserve list, and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano's game status for Sunday have been downgraded from questionable to out.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast