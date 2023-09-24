Saints quarterback Derek Carr out after suffering shoulder injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr throws a pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will not return to Sunday's game after suffering a shoulder injury.

Carr remained down on the field in pain after being sacked by Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary early in the third quarter with the Saints leading 17-0. The 32-year-old QB was helped to the medical tent on the sideline before heading to the locker room.

Saints QB Derek Carr was slow to get up after the previous play. pic.twitter.com/di3SHSGm12 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Derek Carr (shoulder) has been downgraded to OUT https://t.co/05zVvXQ5Ds — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 24, 2023

Jameis Winston took over for Carr at quarterback. Winston, drafted first overall by the Buccaneers in the 2015 draft, has started 10 games over the previous two seasons for the Saints.

Carr signed with the Saints in March on a four-year deal that reportedly could be up worth to $150 million. Carr spent the first nine seasons of his career as the starting quarterback of the Raiders, who selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft.

The four-time Pro Bowler helped the Saints get off to a 2-0 start after going 7-10 last season. Through the first two weeks, Carr completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 533 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.

On Sunday, Carr connected with tight end Jimmy Graham for an eight-yard touchdown to give the Saints an early 7-0 lead over the Packers. Carr completed 13 of 18 passes for 103 yards before exiting the game.