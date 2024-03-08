Russell Wilson has already met with these 2 NFL teams, report says

Russell Wilson reportedly is getting a head start on his free-agent tour.

While Wilson hasn't officially been released by the Broncos just yet, Denver reportedly granted the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback permission to meet with other teams. The Broncos announced earlier this week that they they will release Wilson after the new league year begins on March 13.

The first team Wilson met with was the New York Giants on Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, on Friday. The talks between Wilson and the Giants were described as an "exploratory meeting," according to Schefter's report.

Wilson then visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, per Schefter. Schefter added that Wilson is expected to meet with other teams, possibly including the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Giants and Steelers both have a question mark at the quarterback position in the form of a former first-round draft pick.

New York signed Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal last offseason, but he suffered a season-ending torn ACL after six games in 2023. And there were questions about whether Jones was the long-term answer even before he suffered the injury.

The earliest New York could realistically get out of Jones' contract is next offseason.

The Giants also hold the No. 6 pick in next month's NFL draft, which boasts a strong class of quarterback prospects. New York met with the likes of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix at last week's NFL Scouting Combine, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Over in Pittsburgh, meanwhile, Kenny Pickett hasn't yet emerged as the unquestioned franchise quarterback through two seasons. While the Steelers went 7-5 with Pickett under center in 2023, he threw for just six touchdowns and an average of 172.5 yards per game with a 62.0 completion percentage before going down with an ankle injury. After Pickett was eventually cleared to return, Pittsburgh opted to keep Mason Rudolph in the starting role for Week 18 and their playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan said at the combine that he has "full faith" in Pickett, but added that "there's going to be competition in the room." Khan also said the team is interested in re-signing Rudolph, who's set to hit free agency.

Wilson, 35, is coming off a disappointing two-year run in Denver where he went just 11-19 as the team's starter. In 15 games last season, the one-time Super Bowl champion threw for 26 touchdowns, eight interceptions and 204.7 yards per game with a 66.4 completion percentage.