Report: Jets asked Rams about Matthew Stafford before trading for Aaron Rodgers

The NFL offseason is officially over, with a full slate of football scheduled for Sunday.

But before moving on, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport dropped an interesting report about the blockbuster trade of the offseason.

The New York Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers in a deal that took months to finalize. The four-time league MVP considered his options for weeks, citing a lack of clarity on if he wanted to keep playing, where he wanted to play or if he would retire all together.

While waiting for Rodgers' decision, Rapoport reported that the quarterback-needy Jets made a call to the Los Angeles Rams about Matthew Stafford -- a call that was apparently "brief, simple and to the point."

The Rams were "adamant" that the 35-year-old Stafford wasn't leaving Hollywood. With head coach Sean McVay returning, Los Angeles opted against a full rebuild and instead stuck with its Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

It all worked out for the Jets, too, as they acquired Rodgers in April and now enter the 2023 season with high expectations. New York will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football to begin the Rodgers era.