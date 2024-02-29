NFL Network hilariously trolls Patrick Mahomes during NFL combine

As the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine got underway in Indianapolis this week, Patrick Mahomes had one ask.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback requested on Wednesday that NFL Network not use his 4.80-second 40-yard dash from 2017 as a comparison to draft prospects who run in the event this year.

As the combine starts this week! All i ask is that @nflnetwork doesn’t use my 40 overlay anymore 😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 28, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But the three-time Super Bowl champion's request was denied.

During Thursday's coverage of the combine, NFL Network showed Mahomes' 40-yard dash on the broadcast. And instead of using it as a comparison to quarterback prospects, Mahomes was shown running next to a pair of defensive tackles: Florida State's Braden Fiske, who finished in 4.78 seconds, and Texas' T'Vondre Sweat, who finished in 5.27 seconds.

Mahomes had a great reaction to the clip when the NFL posted it on X.

NFL Network then poked fun at the Chiefs QB again after Texas Tech EDGE Myles Cole, who played at Mahomes' alma mater, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.69 seconds.

While Mahomes' 40 time wasn't the slowest ever by a signal-caller, it was also far from Michael Vick's combine record among quarterbacks (4.33 seconds). But that didn't prevent Mahomes from quickly becoming one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP, just picked up his third Super Bowl MVP and Lombardi Trophy earlier this month -- all before his 29th birthday.