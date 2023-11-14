Patrick Mahomes admits he's worn the same underwear every game with Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has two Super Bowl rings, two NFL MVP awards, two Super Bowl MVP awards, five Pro Bowl selections …

And one pair of underwear for gamedays.

The Kansas City Chiefs star joined the “ManningCast” during Monday night’s game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills and admitted that he has worn the same pair of underwear each game in the NFL.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“First, my wife Brittany got them for me, so I’m not throwing y’all down, but I have to wear them,” Mahomes told Peyton and Eli Manning. “At the same time, I threw them on that first season. We had a pretty good season that season. I only wear them for game day, though, so they’re not too worn down.

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes confirmed last night to @EliManning and Peyton Manning that he has worn the same pair of underwear for every game of his NFL career: pic.twitter.com/GezPd08Km0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2023

Mahomes’ superstition came to light when former Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne brought it up on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” in February.

As for how often he washes the lucky underwear, he said it depends on how well his team is doing.

“They’re not like these nasty – I clean them,” he said.

“If we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash them. I just gotta keep it rolling. As long as I’m winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going.”

Considering Mahomes’ 71-18 regular season record as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback and AFC-leading 7-2 record this season, it’s fair to say he’s done more winning than washing in his career.