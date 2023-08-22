NFL quarterback who puts mayo in coffee gets lifetime deal with Hellmann's

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis signed a lifetime suffy deal with Hellman’s Mayonnaise after revealing he uses mayo in his coffee.

Will Levis now has plenty of mayonnaise to put in his coffee.

No, that's not a typo.

The Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback caused quite a stir in 2022 when he went viral after saying he occasionally puts mayo in his coffee.

"I have been known to put mayonnaise in my coffee sometimes," Levis said on video before taking a sip of his freshly brewed and generously squeezed concoction.

Have you ever had Mayonnaise with your morning coffee?@UKFootball QB @will_levis is known to dabble w/ said combo 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZuR92Toa4m — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 20, 2022

That cup of joe and mayo led to him signing a lifetime supply contract with Hellmann's Mayonnaise on Tuesday.

The company announced the partnership by posting a mock press conference on YouTube, with Levis answering questions about his favorite condiment while seated in front of stacks of mayonnaise jars.

"It's not every day that someone offers to compensate you in mayonnaise," Levis said in the bit. "I'm proud to officially announce that I've signed a lifetime supply of Hellmann's contract."

Levis was expected to be one of the top picks in April's NFL draft after starring at Kentucky. But he dropped to the second round, with the Titans selecting him No. 33 overall. Levis is now competing to be the Titans' backup quarterback behind starter Ryan Tannehill.

Levis first revealed his coffee creamer substitute preference in a TikTok video posted in 2021 that has nearly one million views. Seated at a restaurant, his girlfriend offers him cream for his coffee, but he declines.

'Oh, so you drink your coffee black?" she asks.

"Not quite," he responds, squeezing mayo into his mug and taking a sip.

Levis also has an unusual preference with fruit. He eats bananas whole, peel included.

Write up the contract, Chiquita.