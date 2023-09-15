Jason Kelce faces hard-hitting questions about romance rumors between brother, Travis, and Taylor Swift

If there's one thing Travis Kelce should be applauded for, it's his resilience.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end may have been intercepted when trying to give Taylor Swift his number this summer, but it didn't stop 33-year-old Kelce from shooting his shot again.

Amid rumors that the two celebrities were spending time together, Kelce's brother, Jason, responded to the speculation after the Eagles defeated the Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

"I've seen these rumors … I cannot comment," the Eagles center said in a postgame interview.

He added that since his brother's series "Catching Kelce" premiered in 2016, "everyone's been infatuated with Travis' love life."

During a Kansas City stop of Swift's Eras Tour on July 7, Kelce showed up with friendship bracelets bearing his "number" that he'd hoped to pass off to the 33-year-old pop singer. But apparently, he couldn't get past the line of scrimmage that is Swift's pre-show rituals.

"I don't really know what's going on there," Jason said of the romance speculation. "I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

The Eagles (2-0) will play on Monday Night Football against the Buccaneers (1-0) on Sept. 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET.