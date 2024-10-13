Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh enters medical tent, goes to locker room during Sunday's game

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh went back to the locker room during Sunday’s game.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh exited the sideline early in Sunday's game.

With the Chargers' matchup against the Denver Broncos just underway, the 60-year-old Harbaugh went into the medical tent before making his way to the locker room.

The Chargers soon announced that Harbaugh was questionable to return due to an illness.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

injury update: HC Jim Harbaugh (illness) is questionable to return. DC Jesse Minter is serving as interim HC. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 13, 2024

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took over head coaching duties in Harbaugh's absence.

This is a developing story that will be updated