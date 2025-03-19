Athletics, Kings and Sharks games now available on Peacock with NBC Sports California add-on subscription

The Athletics' upcoming season in Sacramento can be watched live on Peacock.

The streamer is now offering in-market streaming of NBC Sports California, a regional sports network that includes live Athletics, Sacramento Kings and San Jose Sharks games and other local sports programming, through add-on subscriptions to Peacock Premium and Premium Plus Plans. In-market blackouts may apply to certain teams’ games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) based on user location consistent with television availability and league policies.

The network stream will be available around the clock to users within its television territory via an add-on subscription priced at $17.95 per month.

NBC Sports California’s Athletics, Kings and Sharks live-game coverage includes comprehensive pregame and postgame shows. The network also offers live coverage of the San Jose State University football and basketball teams, Bay FC of NWSL and San Jose Barracuda (AHL).

The A's, who are projected to move to their permanent home in Las Vegas for the 2028 season, will play at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento through 2027. The Kings, led by Domantas Sabonis, are battling for a playoff spot with 15 regular-season games remaining. The Sharks — featuring Calder Trophy candidate Macklin Celebrini, the 2024 first overall pick — are set to add another top prospect in this summer's NHL draft.

NBC Sports Bay Area — which offers live broadcasts of the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors and other local sports coverage — is also available to Peacock Premium and Premium Plus users as an add-on subscription at $17.95 per month.

Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service featuring an extensive library of movies, shows and original content, offers more than 8,000 hours of live sports and entertainment programming, including NFL games and WWE events.

Peacock will also add additional NBA games beginning with the 2025-2026 season when an 11-year partnership between the league and NBC is set to begin. That will include 100 national games each regular season, with approximately 50 Peacock-exclusive national regular-season and postseason NBA games, including national Monday night games and doubleheaders.

Peacock’s in-market streaming add-on subscriptions for NBC's regional sports markets are also available in respective television territories for NBC Sports Boston ($14.95 per month) and NBC Sports Philadelphia ($24.95).