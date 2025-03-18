FAQ: NBC Sports Bay Area & NBC Sports California on Peacock

Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers located in NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California’s respective television territories can now purchase monthly add-on subscriptions to the regional sports network(s) to receive the 24/7 streams of the networks’ extensive sports programming, including:

NBC Sports Bay Area: Live Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants games, comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage, and extensive San Francisco 49ers programming, highlighted by live gameday shows. NBC Sports Bay Area also provides sports news, analysis and commentary programming and live coverage of other teams, including San Jose State University football and basketball, Bay FC (NWSL) and Santa Cruz Warriors (NBA G League).

NBC Sports California: Live Athletics, Sacramento Kings and San Jose Sharks games, and comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage. NBC Sports California also provides sports news, analysis and commentary programming and live coverage of other teams, including San Jose State University football and basketball, Bay FC and San Jose Barracuda (AHL).

What are NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California on Peacock?

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California are regional sports networks now available to in-market Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers via monthly add-on subscriptions to their Peacock subscription. Subscribers will have access to the 24/7 streams of the networks, plus live games programmed on ‘plus’ or ‘overflow’ channels. In-market blackouts of certain teams’ games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) may apply based on user location consistent with television availability and league policies.

What programming is included on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California on Peacock?

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California on Peacock include all of the 24/7 programming from the networks, including live MLB, NBA and/or NHL games, pregame and postgame shows, NFL coverage, and news, analysis and commentary, plus games from other college and professional teams. In-market blackouts of certain teams’ games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) may apply based on user location consistent with television availability and league policies.

What live games are included on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California on Peacock?

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California’s MLB, NBA and/or NHL game schedules include non-nationally exclusive regular season and postseason games, as well as select preseason matchups. Live games on the networks’ respective ‘plus’ or ‘overflow’ channels will be available to subscribers outside the 24/7 network stream in ‘live event players.’ In-market blackouts of certain teams’ games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) may apply based on user location consistent with television availability and league policies.

In what areas can I watch NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California on Peacock?

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California on Peacock are available to Premium and Premium Plus Plan subscribers located within the networks’ respective television territory, based on subscribers’ zip codes. Subscribers can visit NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California to determine availability in their zip code. Please note that regardless of whether NBC Sports Bay Area or NBC Sports California are available to purchase based on your zip code, you may still experience in-market blackouts of certain teams’ games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) based on your location consistent with television availability and league policies.

Do I need a Peacock Plan to add NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California on Peacock?

To subscribe to NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California on Peacock, users must have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus Plan subscription. The cost of NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California would be in addition to the cost of a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus Plan.

How do I subscribe to NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California on Peacock?

Users with a direct-billed Peacock Premium ($7.99/mo.) or Premium Plus ($13.99/mo.) Plan can purchase an add-on subscription at NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California.

What is the monthly cost of NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California on Peacock?

In addition to a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus Plan, the cost of NBC Sports Bay Area is $17.95/mo., and NBC Sports California is $17.95/mo.

How else can I watch NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California?

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California are still available via cable, streaming, satellite and telco multichannel video providers, and their users can continue to stream the networks via TV Everywhere.

How can I contact Peacock for assistance with my account and subscription?

For more assistance, or to connect with the Peacock Customer Care team, please check the Peacock Help Center here.