Watch Cal product Ryan Murphy swim to his seventh Olympic medal

Former Cal swimmer Ryan Murphy has added another medal to his Olympics collection.

The three-time Olympian captured his seventh medal Monday with a third place finish in the men's 100m backstroke in Paris.

Murphy tapped the wall with a time of 52.39 seconds, .07 seconds behind silver medalist Jiayu Xu of China and .39 seconds behind gold medal winner Thomas Ceccon of Italy.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Murphy took home three gold medals in Rio and a gold, silver and bronze in Tokyo.