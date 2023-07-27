‘Everyone doing great.' LeBron James shares heartfelt message after son's cardiac arrest

LeBron James posted an emotional thank-you Thursday for the support his family received after the NBA superstar's 18-year-old son suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice.

Bronny James was hospitalized after collapsing Monday as the incoming USC freshman practiced at the Galen Center. In the critical moments after the cardiac arrest, he was treated by the school's medical staff before being transported to the hospital.

He was later released from the Intensive Care Unit after his condition was stable, the family said Tuesday.

On Thursday, his father tweeted words of thanks for the support his family received during the past few days and an encouraging update.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," LeBron James posted. "We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

The outpouring of encouragement included a message from the Bills' Damar Hamlin and other sports figures. The NFL safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati. An immediate response from the Bills' training staff helped save his life.

"Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."

The 25-year-old Hamlin was cleared to return to football in mid-April. He practiced for the first time since the terrifying on-field emergency in early June.

Bronny James is set to begin his freshman year at USC this fall after a standout career at Sierra Canyon High School. He attended nearby Sierra Canyon, being chosen as a McDonald's All-American after his senior season.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard was the No. 20 ranked player in his recruiting class, according to ESPN. He had offers from Kentucky, Ohio State, Michigan, Memphis and Oregon before committing to USC in May.