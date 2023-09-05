What Tom Brady texted Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders after upset of TCU

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders didn't need any time at all to acclimate to the FBS.

Sanders, who came over from Jackson State along with his father and head coach Deion Sanders, had a record-setting FBS debut in the Buffaloes' stunning 45-42 victory over No. 17 TCU.

The junior completed 38 of 47 passes for 510 yards and four touchdowns to help Colorado pull off a massive road upset of the 2022 national champion runner-ups. Sanders' 510 passing yards were not only a school record, but also the most by a player in his first FBS game since at least 1996, according to The Associated Press.

The performance caught the attention of many, including possibly the greatest player ever at Sanders' position: Tom Brady.

Sanders told reporters on Tuesday that Brady texted him after the season-opening victory, with the seven-time Super Bowl champion passing along some words of wisdom.

"He texted me after the game, 'Don't be satisfied.' It was cool hearing from him knowing he's still watching and stuff like that," Sanders said.

Tom Brady texted Shedeur Sanders after Colorado’s upset W vs. TCU 🐐 pic.twitter.com/6no2H8HPSk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 5, 2023

Sanders, who has worked with Brady in the past, went on to detail what he's learned from the NFL legend.

"Working with him, it really just helped me understand, 'Don't focus on the good things. We did that. Focus on the things that we weren't able to do at a high level. So, improve that, and you got full armor everywhere,'" Sanders said.

Sanders and the now-No. 22 Buffaloes will look to keep rolling when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

