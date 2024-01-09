Report: Haliburton to miss Kings-Pacers with hamstring strain

After getting injured on Monday night, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reportedly will miss next Thursday's game against the Kings.

The team said Tuesday that an MRI revealed Haliburton suffered a left hamstring strain after slipping in Monday's game against the Celtics.

Tyrese Haliburton's teammates carried him off the court after he suffered an apparent leg injury vs. the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/otmdcCDTDe — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 9, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Haliburton will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, which would force him to miss the Jan. 18 game in Sacramento.

Haliburton, the former Kings guard, is in the midst of a breakout season. He's averaging 23.6 points, 12.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while leading the Pacers to a 21-15 record.

While it's unfortunate for Haliburton to miss time, the positive side is that he appears to have avoided a serious long-term injury.